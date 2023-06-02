SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The building that has served thousands of people in Brookings County has now come down.

After nearly 40 years of service, the old Brookings County Food Pantry was demolished.

The pantry had used the downtown Fourth Street location since November 1983.

It was relocated to the newly constructed building at 908 Hope Drive.

The City of Brookings owns the land where the building was demolished. Parks and Recreation staff will turn it into a green space in the short term. The long-term plans are yet to be determined.