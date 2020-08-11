Old armory is getting new life in Sioux Falls

An old military building in Sioux Falls is getting new life, thanks to the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

The non-profit organization recently took over the old Badlands Pawn building, now it’s in the process of renovating the old armory right next door.

The American Legion and VFW have had to do a bit of an about face, when their members voted to move into one building.

“Everybody is going to be under one roof and this is going to be where all the organizations are going to be in this building right here,” Jeffrey J. Nelson 2nd Vice Commander of the American Legion said.

But before they can move in, there’s still a little work yet to be done to the old armory.

“We are still looking for a sign out here, for a donation, still looking for a lot of donations for different things we want to do, like signage for this building, so everybody knows where the American Legion is located,” Nelson said.

“We have veterans, every day, coming into the Alliance building asking where is the American Legion ‘where they at, how do I get ahold of them,’ so I talked to them and said forget about everything else just get here and get on site so you can be that resource that serves the community,” The Alliance executive director Brian Phelps said.

The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance bought the old Badlands Pawn shop and turned it into an events center with a full size bar and restaurant, gift shop and gun range.

Now it’s renovating the old armory next door. It’ll be the headquarters for all military organizations, not just the American Legion or VFW.

“For example, I was talking to a group, Rolling Thunder, and they tell me they have never had a place an office for them to sit and call home, well now with what we are doing, they will have an office,” Phelps said.

They’re also hoping two new buildings will attract new members.

“Having a brand new building makes it more enticing for the younger generation to come at this point and know there are still services and places for them to go if they need help,” Nelson said.

Sherwin-Williams is donating the paint and Lindsay Chicoine of Chicoine Interiors is donating her time and talents with the design work to honor the Veterans in her family.