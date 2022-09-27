DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Oktoberfest is a long-standing tradition that started in Germany and is now being adopted by communities worldwide.

Deadwood’s Main Street is known for casinos and gunslingers, but in just a couple of days it will be filled with games, polka music, and hundreds of people.

“We love having events here in Deadwood, we love hosting them. This one is a staff favorite among the Chamber staff, our favorite is the wiener dog races,” Amanda Kille, Marketing Director, said.

Deadwood has been celebrating Oktoberfest for around 15 years. You’ll notice the city is already setting out its favorite fall decorations.

“Usually we are very busy, before we even start serving we have lines out the door,” Mark Kremer, Chef, said.

Businesses and restaurants, like Mavericks, are also participating in events. Including the annual Oktoberfest Cook-Off.

“My plans for this weekend is to have a good time. We are going to create some good German food with a little bit of my own twist to it and feed everybody and hopefully, they will enjoy it and enjoy all of the other food that will be around town also,” Kremer said.

“So if you want to make a last-minute decision to come, there are still hotel rooms available for this weekend, so make plans,” Kille said.

From German food to local beers, the City of Deadwood is ready for busy and festive weekend.

The Deadwood Chamber of Commerce says October is a busy month filled with more events like Oktoberfest.