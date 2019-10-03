Oktoberfest, Deadwood style

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Oktoberfest is a traditional German event that is still celebrated 200 years later. This week, Deadwood is hosting the event but with a twist.

Oktoberfest began as a wedding celebration over 200 years ago in Germany and is still celebrated around the world… including places like Deadwood, South Dakota.

“For us that means taking fun games and putting an Oktoberfest spin to them. We have a really fun relay on Saturday called the Beer Barrell games that helps raise money for charity,” Marketing Director of the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Amanda Kille said.

Deadwood is also hosting a ‘German Cookoff’ where 8 local restaurants will go head-to-head to make the best German dish.

“We are preparing a loaded knockwurst, which is bacon, sauerkraut and dijonnaise. Kind of like mini-brats,” Food and Beverage Director of the Deadwood Mountain Grand Aaron Richards said.

Richards says around 200 people are expected to come on Saturday from 2-4 to try the dish.

“While it’s free to taste at each location, one of the ways you can show your appreciation and help combat hunger is to put a vote, which is a dollar, into the box at each location that you really like what they are serving,” Kille said.

The dollars are pooled and whichever restaurant has the most, wins.

That money is then donated to local charities.

“My focus is really just trying to prepare the best food, winning is great, I’ve won a lot of competitions over the years but my focus is shifted a little more to make sure that people are having fun and the food is excellent,” Richards said.

One of the most popular events Deadwood has during the Oktoberfest celebration, is wiener dog races. The event will be held on Saturday at 1 P.M.