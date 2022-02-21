SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A school bus driver in Dickinson County is accused of inappropriately touching a minor.

Steven Titterington, 71, of Milford has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a school employee, and child endangerment.

In announcing the charges, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Titterington was employed as a bus driver for the Okoboji Community School District and had indecent contact with a child. They then started an investigation.

According to court documents, Titterington inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl without her consent. This allegedly happened multiple times from October 2020 through November 2021.

Titterington was arrested on a warrant on Friday. He has since posted a $10,000 bond.