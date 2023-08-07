DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An Oklahoma man is waking up behind bars in South Dakota this morning after being arrested in Deuel County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday in the area of Highway 15 and 179th Street.

Officials say there was a vehicle stopped on the road and a man trying to flag down other cars.

Authorities were able to contact the owner of the vehicle, who did not know that it was stolen.

58-year-old James Carter is charged with DUI and grand theft of a motor vehicle.