SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 grand marshal of the Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day parade has marched with his family in each of the 41 parades.

Mike O’Hara, 76, is the grand marshal for the Saturday, March 19, parade.

Mike and his wife, Deb, live near Renner and have three adult sons. The Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day parade has been a family tradition.

O’Hara is the owner of O’Hara Masonry and is the son of John, a prior grand marshal, organizers said in a release.

The O’Hara clan, typically from 35 to 50 of them, have become memorable for their elaborate parade floats, the most recent featuring the “old woman” in a very large shoe.

The parade returns after a two year hiatus because of COVID-19 concerns. This year’s parade is again in downtown Sioux Falls. It will honor the late Msgr. James Michael Doyle, a long-time support of the parade and Sioux Falls Irish community.

The parade usually has about 100 entries. Anyone registered group can participate as long as they are wearing an official $3 official St. Patrick’s parade button.

The St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza Committee plans the parade with support from the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.