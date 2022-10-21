MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has been experiencing some extremely dry weather and corn farmers are feeling the effects. As is a well-known treasure of Mitchell.

Every year the World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell changes its murals with a specific theme, but this year is different.

“We started to get the corn in and we quickly realized that we were not going to have enough corn to decorate all of the murals,” said Doug Greenway, Director of the Corn Palace.

It takes 250,000 ears of colored corn to build these murals each year. However, due to the extremely dry weather, growers haven’t harvested their usual haul.

“If we harvested all of it and didn’t save any seed, we’d maybe get 20% of that, and that’s if we took all of it,” said Brett Lowrie, grower.

The Corn Palace is already experiencing a shortage of corn, but the corn that they have gotten is not up to par with the quality that they usually get.

“They are smaller and rounder so by the time they split them in half, it’s a pretty small piece of corn, that’s hard to deal with, it doesn’t stay on as good,” Lowrie said.

The plan for the upcoming year is to keep the “Under The Big Top” circus theme and repair damaged areas with the corn they do have.

“We’ll patch it up so it looks really nice and it will get us through next year and we’ll put our new murals on in the fall of 2023 and they will be up for all of 2024,” Greenway said.

The next theme of the murals will be Famous South Dakotans and will require over 12 different colors of corn.