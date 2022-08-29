SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The hair policy for students at O’Gorman High School is the subject of a dispute between the administration and the family of a Black freshman student, whose long-term future at the school is unclear.

Toni Schafer, mother of O’Gorman freshman Braxton Schafer, tells KELOLAND News that O’Gorman administration told the family on Friday that Braxton’s hair has to follow policy. The policy states that boys have to “keep hair length above the eyes and not touching the collar.”

Braxton wears his hair in locs which on Friday measured below his shoulders.

Braxton’s mother says he studied at O’Gorman Junior High School in seventh and eighth grade, where the school’s hair policy says that boys have to “keep hair above the collar and eyebrows.” She says that there was never any expressed problem with Braxton’s hair in junior high, when she says his hair had the same style and length as it does now.

Toni says that Braxton would not be cutting his hair. She says her son’s hair is “part of his identity.” Braxton was wearing his hair in a ponytail on Monday.

The family has since learned that he can continue to study at O’Gorman this semester, but they are unsure where Braxton’s long-term high school future will be.

Hear from the family and Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools President Kyle Groos Monday evening at 10 p.m.