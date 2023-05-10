SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An O’Gorman High School freshman was randomly selected as the winner of $10,000 from among more than 4,400 students state-wide who took a short quiz this year about driving safety.

“I was shocked, I was super happy and I was, thought it was going to be a little embarrassing going on the stage, but it wasn’t,” Robbie Sealey said.

Not only did Robbie receive $10,000, but another $10,000 will go to a school program that he wants to receive the money. The money comes from the South Dakota Broadcasters Association.