O’Gorman student returns home from 18 and under World Volleyball Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota volleyball standout is back home after spending the last two weeks on an unforgettable trip to Mexico. But Bergen Reilly of O’Gorman wasn’t on any vacation, she was competing in the 18 and under World Volleyball Championships and helped Team USA capture the Bronze medal.

When you’re playing at this level….

“The playing was like crazy unlike anything I’ve ever played,” Bergen Reilly said.

Reilly says you better learn to adapt fast.

“It was different for sure, we were playing against some of the best players in the world,” Reilly said.

Don: How do you think you played?

“I think it got better throughout the tournament, I think it was kind of a shock at the beginning just how insane these people were, but I think I got more comfortable toward the end of the tournament

Now that the 6’1″ junior setter is back home, Reilly says she can focus on her own high school team and the remaining volleyball schedule.

The goal is to get back to state and defend their state title from a year ago.

But Reilly says she won’t forget how good some of the players were while playing in Mexico.

“The level of competition was just crazy, a lot of the Europe teams play in pro leagues over there and they are training year-round together, so, we only had a week and a half to prepare for this tournament playing against teams that had been training for years,” Reilly said.

Which is why winning the Bronze medal was no small feat. Of the 12 girls on Team USA, four have committed to play at Nebraska, including Reilly.