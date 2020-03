SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An O’Gorman senior student has been named the 2020 Miss Shamrock by the Sioux Falls Irish Club.

Keira Boetel, 17, will be crowned in conjunction with the painting of the shamrock at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the corner of 9th Street and Phillips Avenue. Boetel will then participate in the 41st annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which begins at 13th Street and Phillips Avenue.