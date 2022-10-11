SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Students at O’Gorman Junior High school are learning the importance of money and creating their own businesses.

Market Day is an event 9-weeks in the making.

“They do different activities throughout the quarter and Market Day is the culminating event,” said Ali Ohayon, teacher.

It’s all part of an 8th grade Business and Entrepreneurship class.

“After they do research they have to decide on business partners, deciding on a product and then they get into the financial part of it where they figure out how much it will cost to start their business,” Ohayon said.

The students then gather loans and advertise their products throughout the school.

“Marketing is a really big deal, advertisement, pricing, not too expensive not too low,” Myles Degrange, MCK 3D Prints, said.

You can buy everything from drinks and snacks to 3D-printed key chains.

“We just thought it would be fun to do a drink that has to do with Halloween,” said Remi Byrd, Wicked Witches Brew and Cookies.

“The Takis were a really big seller last year so we thought we could do the same,” Drake, CAD, said.

Most of the students are enjoying making money, but they’re also learning skills that can take with them later in life.

“Accounting and how to handle money, what people want in a business,” Aylasha Austin, Spooky Snacks, said.

Which is the overall goal of the project.