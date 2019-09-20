O’Gorman homecoming help

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The excitement of homecoming week has been tempered by a tornado that struck close to home for students at O’Gorman High School. One of last week’s tornadoes peeled the roof off of an apartment building just across the street from the school.

O’Gorman students have been pooling their money, and tapping into their school spirit, to help the renters who were left without a home.

O’Gorman students have been collecting money during homecoming week for the people who lived at Auburn Hill Apartments which was heavily damaged by the tornado. They not only met their fundraising goal, they nearly tripled it.

While O’Gorman students enjoy the fun of homecoming week, their thoughts are firmly fixed upon their tornado-stricken neighbors across the street.

“Our hearts go out to those poor people, those poor families had to endure that, we don’t like to see that,” O’Gorman senior Brady Wilson said.

O’Gorman’s homeroom classes challenged each other to collect donations of cash and gift cards for the displaced families. Their goal was $4,000. They collected nearly $12,000.

“I think that’s really amazing and I think that speaks to how generous we can be this time of year, when people are so energetic and excited about their school and I think that helps you come together as one and contribute to one cause,” O’Gorman senior Scott Shlanta said.

The Bishop O’Gorman Catholic School System purchased the apartment last year as a possible future home for exchange students. But the students say their fundraiser is not about the building itself, but rather the people who lived here.

“They had to leave with nothing that night, because the roof came off. You can’t stay in that building,” Shlanta said.

The donations will be divided among ten families. The O’Gorman students say the fundraiser has been a highlight of homecoming by showing how the school’s and community’s generosity is going through the roof.

“It’s just awesome we can come together and do this together and we still have fun, too. It’s not like we threw away the football game. We’re still going to beat the Pats tonight. Go Knights,” Wilson said.

If you’d like to get involved with the fundraising, you can drop off a donation at the O’Gorman High School office. The school will give the money and gift cards to the families next week.