Oglala woman identified in Fall River County fatal crash

OELRICHS, S.D. (KELO) — A 49-year-old Oglala woman has been identified from a fatal one-vehicle crash north of Oelrichs early Sunday morning.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Denise Brings Him Back was killed when the car, heading west on U.S. Highway 18, went across the westbound lanes, into the median and tipped over. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brian Brings Him Back, 47, of Oglala, had minor injuries.

Authorities are still investigating who was driving the car and whether Brian was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.