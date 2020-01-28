1  of  2
Oglala Sioux Tribe to vote on marijuana, casino alcohol

OGLALA, S.D. – Oglala Sioux Tribe members will vote in March on whether marijuana should be legalized on the Pine Ridge Reservation and whether alcohol should be served in its casinos.

Voters will answer three separate questions on March 10. 

Should medical marijuana be available on the reservation and what about recreational marijuana? Also, should alcohol be sold at Prairie Wind Casino near Oglala and East Wind Casino near Martin?

Elections Commission executive Sandra Old Horse said the referendums require a majority of votes to pass and the decisions would be binding, meaning the tribal council must implement them. 

