PORCUPINE, S.D. (KELO) — Updated at 2:26

Authorities say they responded to a multiple calls of gunshots being fired in the Wounded Knee Area.

When officers arrived on scene, the three suspects involved fled in a vehicle and than on foot to a field northeast of Wounded Knee housing.

One of the suspets shot a high powered rifle at an officer, hitting his vehicle several times.

Authorities are searching for Joseph Looks Twice III, Edgar Bear Runner III and Lathan Lucero.