A new development on a story we’ve been following on the Pine Ridge reservation.

Oglala Sioux Tribe posted on Twitter that a $25,000 reward is being offered to help find two missing men.

23-year-old Robert “RJ” Kills Enemy Jr. and 25-year-old Vincent Steve Little Dog haven’t been seen since December 27.

Multiple search crews have not been able to find any sign of the two men.

Wednesday the OST Emergency Management said they fear the two men are dead.