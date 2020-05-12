Oglala Sioux Tribe issues ‘total lockdown’ until noon Wednesday

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner announced he issued an executive order calling for an emergency lockdown on the Pine Ridge Reservation until noon on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

In a tweet dated shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the Oglala Sioux Tribe said there were two positive cases of the coronavirus within tribal nation members.

Please keep the Oglala Oyate in your prayers as we see the first two positive cases among our own tribal nation members. We are doing everything we can to try and slow the spread among our Oyate. We are Oglala Strong! — Oglala Sioux Tribe (@OSTOfficial1) May 12, 2020

People on the reservation as asked not leave their property except for medical emergencies or critical service employees.

Officers of OST public safety, parks and recreation and security as placed on 12-hour shifts. You can see the full details of the order in the documents below.

In April, KELOLAND News reported Indian Health Service locations would receive rapid 15-minute tests developed by Abbott Labs because they are in remote and rural areas.

The South Dakota Department of Health has not reported any new positive cases in Oglala Lakota County on its test results page as of Tuesday morning.

On April 30, the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation reported its first case. The Cheynne River Indian Reservation consists of most of Dewey and Ziebach counties. The state DOH reports one case in Ziebach County.

