OGLALA, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe is asking for the public’s help to searching for a man that’s been missing for a week.

Authorities say that Andre “Dre” Starr has been missing since October17. He was last seen on a back road walking toward Oglala housing around 1:30 p.m. Starr was wearing a gray shirt, jeans, and a black hat.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe has been conducting searches for Starr for several days and administrative leave has been authorized for tribal employees to aid in Wednesday’s search. They are also asking for the public’s help.

The search begins at 10 a.m. MT at the ambulance base with a special request for ATV/UTV’s to aid in the search.