Oglala Sioux Tribe closes Tribal Building for Monday due to COVID-19

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Due to the number of tribal building staff that have been exposed or tested positive for COVID-19, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Tribal Building has been closed starting Monday. 

This comes in a statement from the office of the President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Employees will enter a 14 day quarantine. 

Testing will be provided for employees at the back of the Tribal Building at 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday. 

Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows a total of 281 positive coronavirus cases with 206 recoveries and three deaths in Oglala Lakota County.

