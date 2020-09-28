Oglala Sioux Tribe closes Tribal Building for Monday due to COVID-19

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Due to the number of tribal building staff that have been exposed or tested positive for COVID-19, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Tribal Building has been closed starting Monday.

This comes in a statement from the office of the President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Employees will enter a 14 day quarantine.

Testing will be provided for employees at the back of the Tribal Building at 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows a total of 281 positive coronavirus cases with 206 recoveries and three deaths in Oglala Lakota County.