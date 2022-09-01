RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A partnership between the Oglala Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to keep communities safe by helping each other.

To combat rising violent crimes in Western South Dakota, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office have signed a Memorandum of Mutual Support.

“It’s a critical time because we have seen a lot of spike in crime on the reservation. We’ve seen a lot of gun violence, related to drug violence and we are just trying to do the best we can resources that we have and the partnerships that we have,” President Kevin Killer, Oglala Sioux Tribe, said.

Sheriff Kevin Thom says not only will this partnership benefit the law enforcement on the reservations but also here in Pennington County and Rapid City.

“Frankly, criminals don’t respect jurisdictional boundaries. We get hamstrung by jurisdictional boundaries criminals do not. This will help us deal with that aspect of catching criminals,” Sheriff Thom said.

The Memorandum of Mutual Support allows both the Pine Ridge Reservation and Pennington County to help each other when a crime crosses boundary lines.

“This is a force multi-player and us collaborating with the Sheriff’s Office for public safety,” Chief Algin Young, Oglala Sioux Tribe, said.

Both say it’s all in an effort to keep both communities as safe as possible.

The President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe says this does not affect the sovereignty of the Pine Ridge Reservation. Members of either law enforcement will only respond when asked.