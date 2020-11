MANDERSON, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe Emergency Management is asking for help to find a missing teen.

Oglala Sioux Tribal authorities are looking for 14-year-old David L. Yankton in the Manderson area. Officials say Yankton is 6-feet tall and has curly, short hair.

He was last heard from on Friday. Call the Oglala Sioux Tribe Public Safety Department at 867-1463 if you have any information about David.