KYLE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old who is believed to be in Kyle, South Dakota.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says Janeyah Elise Red Cloud is 5’5 with brown hair and green eyes.

Janeyah has not been contacted since July 26, 2021. She is believed to be in Kyle, South Dakota.

If you have any information on Janeyah’s whereabouts you’re asked to call 605-867-5111 or 605-455-2311.