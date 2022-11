KYLE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are looking for a man suspected of robbing the Lakota Federal Credit Union.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety said officers received a report of a robbery at the credit union Monday morning and arrived after the man fled. A 2008-2013 white GMC Yukon was used in the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact Oglala Sioux authorities.