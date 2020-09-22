Oglala man pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – An Oglala man has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter for a 2019 crash that killed a 74-year-old woman.

44 year-old Clifford Running Hawk entered his plea earlier this month at the federal courthouse in Rapid City. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says he faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Running Hawk is accused of driving under the influence and speeding near Oglala on Nov. 21, 2019 when he crashed into an oncoming vehicle, resulting in the death of Virginia Kills Crow Indian.

The mother of eight children died several days later at the hospital in Rapid City.

