PIEDMONT, S.D. (KELO) — A man from Oglala has died in a one-vehicle crash on I-90. The crash happened Friday afternoon, about five miles west of Piedmont.

According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2010 Grand Cherokee was originally driving west on I-90. The SUV then drove off the road to the north, crossed the service road, and vaulted over a beam.

The driver and one other passenger suffered minor injuries. Coletius Rouillard, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene. Everyone was wearing seatbelts.