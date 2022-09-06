BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Wake Singers, an Oglala Lakota band from Rapid City, will take the stage at Anderson Plaza, behind the South Dakota Art Museum on the Campus Green in Brookings, Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. CT.

According to the event page, “[The Wake Singers] music style is characterized as alternative rock and features Reed Two Bulls (vocals/keys), Douglas Two Bulls (guitar/bass/keys), Micheal Two Bulls (drums/guitar/bass/keys) and Dan Carroll (bass/guitar).”

Their bio on the page states the group came together while members attended The Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The concert is free and open to all, and free SDSU ice cream will be served. The museum is located at 1036 Medary Avenue.

The concert is expected to last till 7:30 p.m.