SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mild temperatures so far this winter are allowing outdoor enthusiasts to do a few things they do not normally get to this time of year.

That’s also inspired South Dakota Game Fish and Parks to host an Open House Fishing Event. We go to the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls where anglers are making the most of this unseasonably warm day.

Today is the perfect day to enjoy some time outdoors.

“Kids are getting out of school, Christmas break is here, and we wanted to have an opportunity for people to come out and fish one more time before Christmas,” Jason Nelson said.

“This time of year, we normally spend a lot of time inside, so it’s a good opportunity to get outside, and it’s a beautiful day,” James Jennings said.

During a time when people are normally ice fishing, today’s event is also offering people a rare chance to fish in open water in December.

“I have never fished offshore three days before Christmas. That’s pretty crazy. Never done that before,” Lucas Berry said.

“This is a unique situation. We are going to take advantage of it as long as we can. We expect that the pond will freeze here New Year, but for now, we’re just happy to have open water, and we’re going to use it,” Nelson said.

Today’s weather isn’t stopping people from reeling in some salmon and trout.

“Bites have been pretty good. It’s been decent. A lot of people have been catching fish off the dock,” Berry said.

Locals who are used to frigid temperatures around this time are also making sure not take this warm day for granted.

“But to get to spend time outside, keep warm, and I think it offers more people the opportunity to get in because if it was around zero right now, I don’t think we’d be out, so it’s nice to have that opportunity that we otherwise wouldn’t get,” Jennings said.

If you would like to attend upcoming events: Sioux Falls Outdoor Campus.