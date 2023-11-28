SIOUX COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff is sending out a warning to residents about a scam in the county.

Authorities say they have received reports about letters sent by the “Iowa Workforce Development” to area residents.

The letters asks you to participate in a phone hearing to receive unemployment benefits.

The letters are being received due to fraudulent unemployment claims.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office and Investigators with the Iowa Workforce Development are looking into the scam attempts.