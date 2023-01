LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent scam.

Authorities say the scammer is pretending to be a Lincoln County Deputy and calling from the department’s number or a number similar to it.

The scammer will say that the person has a warrant for arrest or that they missed court.

The scammer then asks the person to send him money.

The sheriff’s office says that if you get this call and feel that it is suspicious, hang up.