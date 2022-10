PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam.

People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent.

Officials say the caller then claims there are warrants out for the individual’s arrest in Pennington County.

The office is reminding people not to give the callers money or information.