AURORA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Aurora County are sending a warning to parents after an incident along I-90.

The Aurora County Sheriff’s Office says a black Chevy Impala with the Michigan License Plate EPB9505 was reportedly trying to solicit children in the area along I-90.

It was seen traveling with a black Toyota Corolla, also with Michigan license plates.

Officials want parents to be mindful of their kids and to discuss stranger safety with as the summer months continue.