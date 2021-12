SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you get ready to head out the door, authorities are reminding drivers to take their time and use caution Thursday morning.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 website, roads have been reported as icy and slippery on highways and interstates.

Here’s what the map showed at 7 a.m. CT:

KELOLAND News tracked the weather as it developed Wednesday night.