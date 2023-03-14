HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds, up to 50 mph, are causing snow to blow across the roads in Hamlin County Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the blowing snow is sticking to the road in some areas.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 pm CDT Tuesday for NE South Dakota, including the Watertown, Milbank, and Sisseton areas. This advisory is due to blowing snow, which is causing poor visibility and hazardous travel conditions at times.

SD 511 as of 10:30 a.m.

Drivers should be prepared for icy conditions throughout the day, officials say.