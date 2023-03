DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing 16-year-old.

Isaiah Love is classified as a runaway. He is around 5’8″, 135lbs and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Love was last seen in Clear Lake on Tuesday at 7 p.m., wearing a gray north face jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information, please contact the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office