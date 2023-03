MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are currently looking for a wanted man, who they say may be armed and dangerous.

Boru Guye Wako Jr.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for more information on the whereabouts of 37-year-old Boru Guye Wako Jr.

Wako, officials say, is wanted for rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.