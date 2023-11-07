MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man with a long history of abusing women.

Wanted poster from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents say 48-year-old Joseph Minor, Junior has had at least seven different victims since 2018.

He’s accused of assaulting one of those victims at least a half dozen times.

In one case, court documents say a victim had two black eyes, along with bruising on her face and body.

The sheriff’s office posted a Minor’s about an hour ago on social media.

If you know where he is call law enforcement.