UPDATED at 2:36 p.m.

The Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office says Alford was arrested Wednesday afternoon without incident.

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

According to the sheriff’s office, 30-year-old Modebb Alford is wanted for having sexual contact with a child under the age of 16.

If you have any information regarding his location, you are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office.