ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in central South Dakota are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, 37-year-old Nicholas Diede is wanted for a parole warrant and for questioning related to a recent burglary in Day County.

Diede was last seen driving a red Dodge pickup. Officials say he may be in the area of Marshall, Day, or Brown Counties.

Law enforcement says he may be armed.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to contact the police immediately.