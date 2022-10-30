OGLALA, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run incident.

Photo from the Oglala Sioux Tribe DPS

According to the Oglala Sioux Trip Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred in the early morning of October 29 on Highway 18 between the Pine Ridge and Oglala area.

The department is asking for help locating 29-year-old Rueben Lee Smallwood.

He is 5’9″ and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the OSTDPS Dispatch or Criminal Investigation unit.