FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) – The Flandreau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Officials say 55-year-old Shawne Rislov was last seen on camera Friday morning in Flandreau at around 8:45. She was seen going south then east through the alley from N. Wind Street between 1st Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Authorities say her mobile phone was shut off or lost battery power shortly after.

She was last seen wearing a gray puff jacket, gray sweatpants and was carrying a red bag. She has shoulder length gray hair. Authorities are asking anyone with security cameras to review your videos and contact the Police with any information.

Anyone with security cameras are asked to review their videos and contact police with any information. Also anyone who may know of her whereabouts or has had contact with her since the last sighting is asked to report it.