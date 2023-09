MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on a charge of domestic assault.

From the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Court papers say 19-year-old Jaedyn Jesse James Davis choked a woman at a Sioux Falls home back in June.

Investigators also say Davis tried to prevent the victim from leaving and took her phone away when she called 911.

If you know where Davis is, you’re asked to call the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.