HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Hamlin County are investigating a hit-and-run crash.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Saturday around 7 p.m. in Lake Poinsett.

Officials say a white 4-door car collided with a golf cart on a gravel minimum maintenance road.

The driver of the golf cart was ejected and obtained minor injuries.

Officials are asking for the public’s help locating the driver of the white car — the car would have damage on the front driver’s side. Officials say the car was driven by a male with a beard.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.