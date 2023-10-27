SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls animal control is asking for the public’s help finding a dog that bit a woman on Wednesday evening.

Officials say a man with a brindle and white pit bull was inside the East 10th Street Hy-Vee paying for his groceries when his dog slipped out of its collar that was attached to a leash.

A woman went to pet the dog when the dog jumped up and bit the woman on her arm.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control.