ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Aberdeen are asking for the public’s help locating two people of interest in a disappearance.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, Simon D. Deng went missing from his residence in Aberdeen on Oct. 23.

He was seen that evening with 38-year-old Kyle Three Legs and 36-year-old Joshua Ortley.

Dengs sent a text message later that evening saying he was assaulted by Ortley, officials say.

36-year-old Joshua Ortley 38-year-old Kyle Three Legs

Deng was officially reported missing on Oct. 27. During the missing person’s investigation, officials say it was determined Dengs received a serious injury.

Three Legs was last reported in the Aberdeen area, while Ortley was last known to be in the Sioux Falls area.

If you have any information on their location you are asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department.