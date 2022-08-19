OGLALA, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety has identified Logan Cottier as a person of interest in a shooting that occurred late Thursday evening.

Authorities say Cottier is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Courtesy Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety

Courtesy Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety

He may be in a red vehicle, but officials said the make and model are not known at this time.

If you have any information on Cottier’s whereabouts you are asked to contact OSTDPS dispatch at (605) 867-5111.

The shooting incident is currently being investigated by Oglala Sioux Tribe and the FBI.