DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials responded to a semi-truck rollover crash Saturday evening west of South Dakota Highway 15.

According to Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, the semi was driving eastbound on 191st street. While driving on the gravel road, the semi met another vehicle and rolled onto its side after getting onto the soft shoulder of the road.

The semi-truck driver received minor injuries during the crash. They were not transported to the hospital, officials say.

Photo courtesy of Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is being investigated by the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.