UPDATED 9:15 p.m.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Rapid City Police Department the drowning victim has died.

The drowning is now being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities in Rapid City responded to a drowning incident Monday evening.

According to police, a man was holding another man down in the water at Memorial Park

The Rapid City Police department said the suspect was “quickly apprehended.” Local water rescue teams were able to aid in pulling the victim from the water.

An ambulance transported the victim away from the scene.

If you have any information on the drowning incident, you are asked to contact the Rapid City Police Department.