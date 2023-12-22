LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A crash has shut down a stretch of Interstate 29, just to the north of Beresford.

As of 11:40 a.m., the southbound lane on I-29 is closed from the Centerville-Hudson exit to Beresford.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with KELOLAND News the crash investigation has been turned over to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

KELOLAND News has a crew on the scene. There are three vehicles involved in the crash, including two semi trucks and a car in the ditch. One semi truck is on its side, while the other semi has its cab caved in.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News both on air and online for updates as they become available.